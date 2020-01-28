Critical Analysis: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 9.50% 1.55% 1.02% Boston Properties 18.20% 6.70% 2.54%

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boston Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.40%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $143.79, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $475.21 million 12.60 $79.16 million $2.52 16.19 Boston Properties $2.72 billion 8.03 $582.85 million $6.30 22.41

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cousins Properties pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

