Critical Comparison: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) versus PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel -8.07% 3.26% 2.71% Ceragon Networks 4.45% 4.90% 2.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PC Tel and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ceragon Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

PC Tel presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than PC Tel.

Risk and Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Tel and Ceragon Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $82.98 million 2.09 -$12.89 million ($0.23) -40.55 Ceragon Networks $343.87 million 0.52 $23.05 million $0.20 11.15

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. PC Tel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PC Tel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats PC Tel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

