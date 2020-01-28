CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CCLP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 225,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

