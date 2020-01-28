CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Earns “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$121.76 million for the quarter.

