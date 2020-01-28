CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 507,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In related news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $54,625.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.
