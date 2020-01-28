CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

