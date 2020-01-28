CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

