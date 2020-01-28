D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

D. R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. D. R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.