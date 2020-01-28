D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.
D. R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. D. R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
NYSE DHI opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
