D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

