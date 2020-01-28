D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
D. R. Horton stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
