DA Davidson Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

MSBI opened at $26.69 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,154 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

