Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Daimler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Daimler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

DDAIF opened at $48.20 on Friday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

