Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

DHR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 707,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

