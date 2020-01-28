Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 40.7% in January

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,778. Danaos has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

