DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.11 or 0.05720037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00128141 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032804 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

