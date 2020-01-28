Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $9,720.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.17 or 0.05604418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00128736 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032863 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.