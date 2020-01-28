DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given DermTech an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DermTech alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 50,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,739. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.