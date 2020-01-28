Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given New GBX 4,160 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,650.07 ($48.01).

Shares of LON DLN remained flat at $GBX 4,064 ($53.46) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,970.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,469.87. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit