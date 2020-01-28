Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given New GBX 4,160 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,650.07 ($48.01).

Shares of LON DLN remained flat at $GBX 4,064 ($53.46) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,970.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,469.87. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

