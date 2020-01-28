DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,347. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

