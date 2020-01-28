Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 526,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock valued at $123,462,978. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.