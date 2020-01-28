Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

DPLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 263,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.