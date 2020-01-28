Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Short Interest Up 71.1% in January

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 217,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAUC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

SAUC remained flat at $$1.04 on Tuesday. 15,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,837. Diversified Restaurant has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

