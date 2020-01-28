Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.54

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.54 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 1341318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,156,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

