DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,640.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

