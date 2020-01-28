Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 309,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80. Also, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$51,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,700. Insiders sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670 over the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.