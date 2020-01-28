Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 377 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $295.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,680. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

