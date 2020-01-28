Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,201 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 583,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.20. 271,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

