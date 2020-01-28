Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,732 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.80. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $181.17 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

