Dynamic Market Cap Achieves $556,513.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $556,513.00 and $138.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,064.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01905201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.04 or 0.04055753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00648447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00124356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00729595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00618274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,880,018 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

