EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

NYSE CVX opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

