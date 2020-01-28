Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 136,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 126,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

