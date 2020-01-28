eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 15,075,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

