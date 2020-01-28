EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0063 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $16.69 million and $465,044.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048781 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.52 or 1.01208452 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039205 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

