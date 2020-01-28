Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 31,783 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,220 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,431.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

MCHX stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 1,692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

