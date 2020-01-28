Ellaism Market Cap Hits $27,046.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market cap of $27,046.00 and $27.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.01890122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

