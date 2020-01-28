Elysium (ELS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00651282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007457 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

