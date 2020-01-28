Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
AKO.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.
About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
