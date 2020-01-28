Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AKO.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:AKO.B traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.06. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

