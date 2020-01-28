Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stake Trimmed by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Emcor Group accounts for about 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $1,948,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,969. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

