Empirical Finance LLC Buys 768 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC owned about 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 691,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 591,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,076,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

