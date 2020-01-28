Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. ManpowerGroup comprises about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $828,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,781.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,788 shares of company stock worth $3,000,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. 34,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

