Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.47. 44,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,908. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

