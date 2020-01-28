Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 829.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 125.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 90.4% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.17. 783,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

