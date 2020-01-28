Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,283 shares of company stock worth $89,231,591 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.06. 941,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.17. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

