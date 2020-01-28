Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.07. 4,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

