Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $166.41. 179,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,416. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.