Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.18. 206,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,916. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,707 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,539 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.