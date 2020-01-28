Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cable One by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cable One by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,465.20.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,716.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $850.49 and a 52 week high of $1,764.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,568.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.