Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 130.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 795,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.22.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

