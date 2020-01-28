Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

