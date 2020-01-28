Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Destinations makes up 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,061. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.