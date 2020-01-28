Empowered Funds LLC Sells 796 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $4,947,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $3,807,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.47. 2,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,908. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

